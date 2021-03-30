PHOTOS: Disha Patani steps out in a comfy and trendy athleisure for a salon pampering session

Disha Patani, who is known for making style statements, was today spotted in her casuals post-exiting salon in the city. Check out her pictures.

If there is one B-Town actress who can pull off any outfit like a pro, it is the gorgeous . Right from slaying in traditional wear to rocking a stylish dress, the Baaghi 2 actress often takes her fashion game a notch higher. In fact, Disha is one such celeb who can manage to turn heads even in a simple casual outfit. Today, the stunning actress showed us how to style up a comfy outfit.

Disha was snapped by the paparazzi outside a salon in Bandra. In the photos, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star looked gorgeous in a chic white top that she teamed up with white and purple coloured joggers. She was papped after exiting a salon and was also seen carrying a stylish bag. In the pictures, Disha can also be seen posing for paps as she makes her way towards her car. Well, one simply cannot miss taking note of the actress’s gorgeous tresses and utter beauty in the pictures. The Malang star also sported a matching mask for the outing.

Check out Disha Patani’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, Disha will next be seen in ’s highly-awaited film action film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri. The forthcoming flick also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Prabhu Deva’s directorial which is said to be a remake of a South Korean hit Veteran, will release on Eid this year. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria.

