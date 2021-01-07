PHOTOS: Disha Patani teams up her comfy and sporty OOTD with a fanny pack as she steps out in the city

Disha Patani was recently spotted in the city by the paparazzi and the stunner looked fresh in her casual outfit. Check out her pictures below.

has been in the news for a while now. Be it for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff, or her stunning pictures on social media, the Baaghi 2 star is always under the constant glare of media and paparazzi. Disha, who has many exciting projects lined ups, is admired and adored for her beauty and fashion sense. It goes without saying that each time she steps out she wows us with her sartorial choices. In fact, in her casuals also, she manages to shell out goals for everyone.

As we speak of this, the Malang star was today spotted by the shutterbugs as she goes was seen in the city. For her casual outing, she kept it simple and opted for comfy wear. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white top with black shorts as she gets clicked while heading towards her car. The diva teamed up her sporty OOTD with black shoes. The Radhe star can be seen sitting inside her swanky white car. She let her hair open and opted for subtle makeup.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old actress is making a lot of buzz for her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be collaborating with again. The movie has been directed by ace choreographer Prabhudheva and has been in the news ever since it went on the floors.

Disha will also be seen in Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

