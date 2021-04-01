PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Krishna keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped in the city

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were today spotted in their sartorial bests as they stepped out to enjoy time together. The duo was also joined by Krishna Shroff for the outing.

Though rumoured lovebirds and Tiger Shroff have been tight-lipped about their relationship, the duo is often spotted hanging out together. Each time they step out in the city, the two manage to steal the limelight with their strong camaraderie. In fact, the Malang actress is quite close to Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. Disha is often seen spending them with the actor’s family. Speaking of this, Disha and Tiger were yet again snapped spending time together in the city.

The two were accompanied by Krishna Shroff for the casual outing. In the photos, we can the Baaghi 2 actress looking stylish in a black crop top that she teamed up with blue distressed jeans. She looked gorgeous with her makeup and hair game on point. She can also be seen wearing a black mask in the photos. On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 star looked uber cool in a yellow coloured sleeveless t-shirt and black pants. Krishna was also seen twinning in black with Disha. The star kid looked pretty in an all-black outfit. The trio also posed for the shutterbugs before making their way out.

Take a look at their photos below:

Meanwhile, Disha is gearing up for the release of her film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be seen sharing the silver space with superstar . Helmed by Prabhudheva, the upcoming movie will be released on May 13, 2021. Besides this, the actress also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham.

Talking about Tiger’s work front, the actor has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline. Also Read: Baaghi 2 turns 3: Dialogues from Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani starrer that is a high dose of entertainment

Credits :Viral Bhayani

