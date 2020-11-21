PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff resume work post Maldives vacay as they get papped at a dubbing studio

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were snapped as they headed out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The two stars kept it comfy and sporty as they headed to resume work post their vacay.

Actress and Tiger Shroff have been setting the internet on fire with their photos from their recent Maldives vacation. But, recently, the two returned to Mumbai and well, it seems like they are back in work mode. The gorgeous star kicked off her weekend with a dubbing session and it seems that Tiger too headed the same way. He too was seen at the dubbing studio. The rumoured couple was snapped coming out of the same dubbing studio within a matter of minutes.

As the two came out of the dubbing studio, they were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, we can first see Disha exiting the studio first. She is seen clad in a black hoodie with matching sporty shorts and sneakers. With a white mask on, Disha is seen keeping comfy and sporty for a dubbing session. She is also seen holding a water bottle in her hand. On the other hand, Tiger too came out of the dubbing studio post Disha and was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

He is seen sporting a white sweatshirt with a hoodie and green trackpants with sneakers. With a black mask on, Tiger too kept it sporty for a dubbing session. He acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and headed home.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, the two stars returned from the Maldives after their Diwali getaway. Photos of the two stars kept lighting up the internet. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Besides this, she also has Ktina and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Tiger has Ganapath with Vikas Bahl and Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 will star Tara Sutaria with Tiger.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

