PHOTOS: Disha Patani turns heads as she gives a stylish touch to her comfy outfit

Disha Patani recently showed us how to style the comfy outfit as she gets papped outside a food hall in the city. Check out her pictures.

Disha Patani has made it to the list of most sought-after actresses of Bollywood as she has some big projects in her kitty. And, one of them is Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The Baaghi star will be seen sharing the silver space with the Dabangg Khan for the first time. Besides her work commitments, the actress is also known for making style statements.

Today, Disha was spotted by paparazzi at a food hall in the city. The actress looked stylish in a full sleeveless white crop top that she paired up with black pants. She completed her look with a chic white coloured hat and matching bag. Disha looked beautiful with her makeup game on point. Needless to say, she perfectly gave a touch of style to her casual outfit. The Malang actress was seen while moving towards her swanky black car. In the photos, she can also be seen donning a white mask.

Check out Disha Patani’s photos below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a source has given an exclusive update on Radhe’s release plan. Keeping in view the significant rise in Covid cases, the chances of the film releasing during the Eid weekend seems to be bleak. However, Salman and his team have an alternate plan ready.

The insider revealed, “If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July – That’s exactly what Salman meant when he said, ‘Yeh Eid Nai, Toh Agle Eid Par Ayenge’. The makers have kept that option open and given the uncertain times, multiple plans are been churned out at the moment. It might release on July 16, to reap the benefit of an extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on the occasion of the Bakri Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on an exact date isn’t taken, but they are looking at the Bakri Eid weekend to bring Radhe.”

