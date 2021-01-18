PHOTOS: Disha Patani ups her style quotient in the much talked about arm warmer as she gets papped in city

Disha Patani, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense in the industry, shelled out major fashion goals as she was spotted outside a production house in the city.

The gorgeous never fails to make heads turn each time she steps out in the city. Of late, the Malang actor has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Yesterday, the duo had stepped out for a dinner date and were seen twinning in black. Needless to say, besides her acting prowess, the diva is known for her style statements and today was no different. Disha was spotted by the paparazzi outside Pooja Entertainment Films.

Notably, what has caught our fancy is her fabulous sartorial choice. In the photos, the Bharat star can be seen wearing a trendy white off shoulder tube top with an arm knit warmer and black trousers. Disha looked gorgeous with her hair and makeup game on point. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her blonde tresses that perfectly complimented her overall chic look. The stunner can also be seen donning a black mask amid the pandemic.

To note, the arm-warmer-style sweater seems to be the new fashion outfit that has taken the world by storm and become the subject of jokes and memes on Twitter.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Disha has been active on her social media handles. Recently, she dropped a video of herself wherein she can be seen grooving to Tiger Shroff’s latest single Casanova that has left her impressed.

On the work front, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features and Randeep Hooda. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

