PHOTOS: DJ Chetas, singers Aastha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and Toshi Sabri snapped at Jaipur airport.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are only a day away from tying the knot and the couple's smashing Sangeet is set to take place on Wednesday evening. Ahead of their Sangeet, several musicians were snapped arriving at the Jaipur airport on Wednesday afternoon. The paparazzi stationed outside the airport snapped well known DJ Chetas arriving.

The paparazzi also spotted musicians Aastha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and Toshi Sabri. However, we do not know for sure if these artistes arrived to perform at Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Considering this is the wedding festive season, several high profile weddings are taking place in Rajasthan and Bollywood musicians are popular for performing at such weddings.

Meanwhile, musician Manj Musik was also seen at the Jaipur airport. Looks like some crazy beats will be dropping at Vicky and Katrina's Sangeet tonight. Take a look at the airport photos below:

After their grand wedding, Katrina and Vicky may be hosting a reception for their Bollywood friends. Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the couple invited limited guests and hence, they will reportedly host a reception for Industry friends in Mumbai.

