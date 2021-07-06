PHOTOS: ‘Dump him’ says Khushi Kapoor in her latest captivating photoshoot; Shanaya Kapoor & Navya Nanda react

Khushi Kapoor has shared the latest pictures from her red hot photoshoot. Scroll to see how Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aaliyah Kashyap react.

is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she has already garnered a fan following on social media. Khushi is the younger sister of Janhvi who made her debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Khushi also aspires to join the Hindi film industry though any details of her debut film have not been announced yet. The 20-year-old has been painting Instagram red with her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Khushi is wearing a red sports bra and shorts as the look of the photoshoot has been designed keeping the western look of the ’80s in mind.

Khushi Kapoor’s hairdo also speaks of the vintage time period of the ’80s when fashion used to be bold and colors would be loud in nature. The theme of the shoot is designed around Khushi showcasing her personality while talking to someone on the phone. In the first image, the caption on the picture reads, ‘Hi honey, it’s been a while…’. In the second picture, the conversation further escalates and the captions read, ‘He said, what?’. In the last image, Khushi’s hilarious caption reads, ‘dump him’. Several members of the film fraternity took to the comment section and praised the photoshoot including ‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhtar. She wrote in the comments, “Hahahaha outstanding”.

Take a look at the post:

Khushi’s bff Shanaya Kapoor also took to the comment section and dropped multiple heart emojis. Khushi’s photoshoot left Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap “speechless”. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda, who is good friends with Khushi also took to the comment section and wrote, “love” to which Khushi replied, “woooo”.

