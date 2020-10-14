PHOTOS: ED conducts raids at Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in connection with Sushant's death probe

The paparazzi spotted ED at Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in Mumbai. The filmmaker has come under the scanner in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Earlier today, it was reported that director-producer Dinesh Vijan's house and office were being raided by the Enforcement Directorate. The filmmaker has come under the scanner of the ED after in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. While details about the questioning are still surfacing, the paparazzi photographed the ED team investigating the actor's death at the Maddock Films office in Mumbai today. The officers were seen in their car while having no interaction with the press surrounding their vehicle.

For the unversed, Vijan worked with Sushant back in 2017. He helmed Sushant's movie Raabta, which also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. According to India Today, ED is looking into payments made by Vijan to the late actor back in 2016 during their collaborating on Raabta. The filmmaker has been asked to submit documents related to the payment to the actor as the signing amount. Vijan has already been questioned twice, as per reports.

Apart from Vijan, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Uday Singh Gauri have been questioned by the ED. Shruti has been under the scanner since ED took over the probe.

Meanwhile, it has been four months since Sushant's untimely demise. As fans remember the late actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took everyone by surprise when she deleted her social media handles. The actor's sibling has been demanding justice for her brother since the news of his death made the headlines. Read more about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti DELETES Twitter, Instagram accounts 4 months since his demise

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×