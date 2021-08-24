PHOTOS: Esha Gupta poses in a stunning bikini flaunting her hourglass body & we can't keep our eyes off

Model and actress Esha Gupta stepped into showbiz with her debut in the much-loved thriller ‘Jannat 2’. Over the years, Esha has continued to grace the big screens with films like ‘Raaz 3D’ (2013), ‘Rustom’ (2016), ‘Baadshaho’ (2017), and ‘Total Dhamaal’ (2019), to name a few. Esha also featured in the music video ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ opposite Emraan Hashmi which became a crowd-favorite overnight. Apart from her acting stints, the former Miss India International is quite popular on social media as well.

Esha is quite active on Instagram and often takes to the platform to post some stunning photos of herself. She is someone who knows how to keep the temperatures soaring with her rather hot and bold looks. A few moments back, the ‘Jannat 2’ actress dropped other such pictures on the photo-sharing application, that has the internet melting. In the photos posted by Esha, she can be seen clad in a sexy brown bikini. Standing on a balcony, Esha can be seen posing in her attire and flaunting her toned hourglass body. The long tresses that she wore down, increased the hotness quotient to a new level.

Have a look at Esha’s post below:

A few moments later after she shared the photos, her post was flooded with likes, comments, and compliments. Fans and friends swooned over her hot avatar and how. Among many red hearts and fire emojis, there were comments like, “Looking so hot”, “Babe wow”, “Awsmm”, “Wow”, etc. Just like fans, we too can’t keep our eyes off the absolute stunner.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta stays UNAFFECTED by trolls; shares yet another hot picture

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta on being slut-shamed: Only thing that troubled me was when they said I wasn’t an Indian