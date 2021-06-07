PHOTOS: Evelyn Sharma & Tushaan Bhindi’s country style wedding pics are all about love and happiness

As Evelyn Sharma shares pics from her wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, it is winning hearts for the all the right reasons.

Evelyn Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actress has tied the knot with her fiancé Dr Tushaan Bhindi. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in Australia on May 15 amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. While the couple made sure to keep the wedding news under the wraps until they shared the first pic as Mr and Mrs today on social media taking the internet by a storm. Ever since then, congratulatory messages have been in order for Evelyn and Tushaan.

Interestingly. Evelyn has treated her fans with some more pics from her country style private ceremony and they are breaking the internet as it spoke volumes about their love. To note, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress had opted for a white coloured dress made from salvaged vintage lace, which was paired with a nude slip underneath. Besides, the dress also had intricate embroidery all over and made it a sight to behold. On the other hand, Tushaan complemented his bride perfectly in a black suit.

Take a look at Evelyn and Tushaan’s wedding pics:

During her recent interaction with Bombay Times, the new bride Evelyn spoke about tying the knot during the pandemic and wrote, “In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.” She also expressed her gratitude towards everyone for their best wishes and blessings.

