PHOTOS: Fardeen Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh join hands for Visfot

Sanjay Gupta has announced his next directorial titled Visfot. The film stars Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Priya Bapat. The film also marks Fardeen’s comeback in Bollywood. The drama will be co-produced by Sanjay Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards. The shooting will start soon.

Speaking about the film, Sanjay Gupta was quoted saying to news agency ANI, “I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our project count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot roll by the end of the month. We're geared up for this.” Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya co-starring Sushmita Sen.

It has been a long time that the actor was missing from the action. Today he was clicked by the shutterbugs at the announcement event. Fardeen was dressed in casuals. He opted for a simple shirt and jeans. Riteish was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Take a look at the photos here:

Fardeen made his debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. He also starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his role in No Entry.

