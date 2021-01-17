PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya snapped outside Javed Akhtar's house on his birthday

Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya reached to Javed Akhtar’s residence to wish him on his birthday. Celebrities also wished Javed Akhtar on their social handles.

Legendary poet, writer, lyricist Javed Akhtar is celebrating his birthday today. As he has turned 76-years-old, wishes are pouring from every corner. Celebrities also took to their social handle and wished him good health. His wife Shabana Azmi shared his achievement while his son Farhan Akhtar shared a rare throwback picture with his father on this day. Later in the day, both Farhan and Zoya Akhtar was spotted at his residence. They have come to wish their father. Farhan Akhtar opted for casual wearing with a mask on his face while Zoya is seen in casual. A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar had also celebrated his birthday. Javed Akhtar has written a song for Farhan’s film Dil Chahta Hai. The title track is now considered friendship anthem and is still popular among fans.

