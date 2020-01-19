PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Zoya Akhtar snapped after visiting Shabana Azmi at the hospital

Today afternoon, Shabana Azmi's son and actor Farhan Akhtar was spotted with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar outside the hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran Shabana Azim recently met with a major car accident while on her way to Khandala from Mumbai. On the highway, the car ran into a truck, and the accident happened near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vigilant responders and husband Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in an Audi behind her, immediately rushed the actress to a nearby hospital and eventually shifted her to a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and her immediate family is by her side.

Today afternoon, Shabana Azmi's son and actor Farhan Akhtar was spotted with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar outside the hospital in Mumbai. Farhan was donning a grey hoodie and Shibani was donning an off white coloured t-shirt and matching pants. She had tied up her hair like a bun. On the other hand, filmmaker Zoya was wearing a floral top with a black shrug. The three were spotted by the paps as they exited from the hospital together. They all look tired and were getting into their car.

About the accident, a doctor from the same hospital informed Mumbai Mirror that Azmi suffered some minor injuries, but is currently out of danger. Dr (Lt Gen) KR Salgotra, medical superintendent of MGM Hospital, revealed to the daily that Shabana Azmi is responding well to the treatment. The doctors also carried out multiple tests to rule out any other injuries., Dr. Salgotra told MM, "We did not find any injuries to the chest or abdomen, but more tests are required to confirm there is no major injury. She was conscious and responding to treatment."

Check out Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Zoya Akhtar's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

