PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar spotted at Khandala farmhouse after tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar

Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar got married to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have started on February 17 and the pictures are viral. The official pictures are yet to be shared by them on social media. Not many celebrities were spotted at the wedding which took place in the farmhouse at Khandala. Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and a few others were seen participating. As reported, the function was an intimate one and only family members and close friends were invited.

Today, the groom was spotted outside the farmhouse. Farhan was wearing black. He was papped while sitting in the car. Shibani was not seen inside the car. The actor cum director did not pose for the shutterbugs or wave at them but tried to make a quick exit. For the wedding, Farhan had opted for black formals and Shibani went for a red colour gown. They did not have any pheras or nikaah but read out their vows for each other.

In the pictures, we can see, the wedding was a simple yet elegant one. There was beautiful flower décor and it was looking like a dream.