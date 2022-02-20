PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar spotted at Khandala farmhouse after tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar
Today, the groom was spotted outside the farmhouse. Farhan was wearing black. He was papped while sitting in the car. Shibani was not seen inside the car. The actor cum director did not pose for the shutterbugs or wave at them but tried to make a quick exit. For the wedding, Farhan had opted for black formals and Shibani went for a red colour gown. They did not have any pheras or nikaah but read out their vows for each other.
In the pictures, we can see, the wedding was a simple yet elegant one. There was beautiful flower décor and it was looking like a dream.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Our portal had mentioned that the couple will be officially registering their marriage on 21 February. Farhan’s children from the first marriage were not seen for the marriage. On the work front, the actor is returning to the director chair after a long gap. He had announced his directorial Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif.
