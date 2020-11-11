  1. Home
PHOTOS: Gabriella Demetriades heads to NCB office days after partner Arjun Rampal's home raided in drug probe

Gabriella Demetriades has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the dugs probe in the industry. Arjun Rampal's partner was seen making her way to the car to head to the NCB office in Mumbai.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: November 11, 2020 11:29 am
Gabriella Demetriades headed to NCB officePHOTOS: Gabriella Demetriades heads to NCB office days after partner Arjun Rampal's home raided in drug probe
After the shocking news of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids at Arjun Rampal's home, it was reported that the Om Shaanti Om actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades have been summoned by the authority. The two stars are under the scanner with regard to the drug probe in the industry. Today, paparazzi snapped Gabriella leaving for the NCB office in Mumbai. Gabriella was photographed stepped out sporting a black face mask and a huge pair of sunglasses covered her remaining face. 

Check out the photos below: 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

