PHOTOS: Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan make heads turn at Mumbai airport as they leave for New York

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan were spotted in their casuals at the Mumbai airport. The mother-son duo has jetted off to New York.

In view of the significant rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete lockdown. The state government has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the lockdown. Earlier, during the time of Janta Curfew, many B-town celebs had left the city and were headed for exotic locations. From , to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, celebs are currently holidaying at beach destinations. Now, ’s wife and her son have left for New York.

In the pictures, we can see Gauri and Aryan making their way inside the airport. The star wife can be seen wearing a lovely printed black lace dress that she styled up with a chic black blazer. She can also be seen carrying a bag in the pictures. With her hair tied in a neat bun, SRK’s wife looked beautiful. Aryan, on the other hand, looked dapper. He can be seen donning a black t-shirt with chic trousers and a blue denim jacket. The star kid completed his sporty look with white shoes. The mother-son duo kept it casual yet stylish for the outing. To note, Gauri’s daughter is currently in New York. She has enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University.

Check out Gauri Khan & Aryan Khan pictures below:

Meanwhile, Gauri was recently in the news after she re-designed a section of the actor’s office in Mumbai. In an interview with Vogue India, she shared her experience working on the project which took a total of 8 months. The designer was quoted saying, “Shah Rukh has, for some time now, wanted to revamp one section of the office into something more creative than just desks and tables. But since hundreds of people moved in and out every day, it was hard to put a stop to things in the daily churn of life and take time off to renovate.”

Also Read: Suhana Khan gives us a glimpse of her toned midriff as she flaunts her green and blue OOTD in a mirror selfie

Share your comment ×