PHOTOS: Gauri Khan enjoys her vacation with Shweta Bachchan in Rome; Says 'can't get enough'

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is one of the most reputed interior designers. She might not be a part of films, yet she continues to remain a part of the limelight. She is clicked by the media as and when she steps out in the city for any work or event. Gauri is an active social media user and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans. Speaking of which, earlier today, the star wife shared a new series of pictures on her social media handle from her recent trip to Rome.

She is also joined by Shweta Bachchan. Gauri captioned the photos: "Can’t get enough of Rome." In the photos, Gauri is seen posing with Shweta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and their friends. Reacting to the photos, Seema Kiran Sajdeh commented: "Looking good girls." She has a fan following of her own and many netizens also dropped immense love in the comments section. A user wrote: "U look so pretty," Another user commented, “Slaying as always #queen.” while others called Gauri, "Stunner."

Check out Gauri Khan's PICS:

Recently, Gauri also shared a glimpse of her Milap trip on her social media, posting the photos, she wrote: "Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Gauri was seen at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations which were hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The bash was also attended by her son Aryan Khan and husband Shah Rukh Khan.

