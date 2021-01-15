PHOTOS: Gauri Khan keeps it casual & sporty as she gets papped arriving at Karan Johar’s residence

Gauri Khan, who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ was recently spotted at the ace filmmaker’s house. Check out her photos below.

When it comes to BBFs of Bollywood, the two names that immediately pop up in our minds are and 's interior designer wife . It is no secret that KJo and Gauri share a special bond with each other and are often spotted partying together. Be it a family occasion or any festivity, the duo often shells out major friendship goals. Notably, SRK’s wife has also decorated a special space in the director's house for his twins Yash and Roohi.

Speaking of this, Gauri was recently spotted by the shutterbugs while arriving at Karan Johar's place. In the pictures, we can see the star wife sitting inside her white swanky car. For the outing, she kept it casual and was seen wearing a floral top. Needless to say, Gauri exuded charm in her casual outfit. She can also be seen donning a black mask amid COVID 19 pandemic in the photos. The popular interior designer looked elegant as she sports subtle makeup and tied her hair in a bun.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan made a special appearance in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. She was seen in the final episode of the series that was produced by Karan Johar. It goes without saying that their relationship is beyond work. The two of them also give shout outs to each other on social media.

Talking about King Khan, he is all set to make his comeback with Yash Raj Films’ production Pathan that also stars in the lead role. The actor was last seen in 2008’s film Zero.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

