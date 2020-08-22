PHOTOS: Gauri Khan REVEALS what’s it's like to be a parent during lockdown & AbRam's expressions are priceless

Gauri Khan’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet as she shared pictures of Abram drawing and playing during the lockdown.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has changed our lifestyle and has also taught us some new lessons along with introducing us to a new normal. While many of us have been working from home, the kids have also been having online classes. Although the kids had a lot of free time in our hands, this was certainly not a vacation for them and looks like certainly agrees with this. The lady recently shared a perfect parenting tip for the parents along with pics of son AbRam whose expressions are quite unmissable.

Gauri stated that it is high time to make the kids feel responsible and should be allowed to make their own time table. She also emphasised that the kids must make the timetable after getting it approved from the parents. Gauri wrote, “Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation.” Along with this important parenting advice, Gauri also shared some adorable pics of AbRam, wherein the grown up star kid was nailing it with his expressions dropping hints of him giving a tough time to his mommy.

In the pics, the little munchkin was seen was donning a green t-shirt and his shaggy hair and cute expressions are undoubtedly winning millions of hearts. He was seen playing with some toys in some pics while another picture showed him drawing a picture.

Also Read: Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s recent Instagram post featuring and a parenting advice.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×