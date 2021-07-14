PHOTOS: Geeta Basra makes first appearance with newborn son as she exits hospital with Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, baby boy.

Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple is already parents to a daughter, . She was born in 2016. The cricketer had shared the news on his official social handles and called him a ‘wonderful gift’. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and messages. Today, the family was spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn son. The actress made her first appearance after delivering the baby. She was twining with her daughter in white attire.

As they were leaving, the couple along with their daughter came forward and waved at shutterbugs. They also smiled and pose for them but did not show the face of the baby. The actress was seen wearing a white colour dress and their daughter was also wearing the same colour. To complete her looks, she wore pink colour block heels. The cricketer was seen wearing casuals. He wore a black T-shirt and pants. All of them were wearing masks adhering to the COVID 19 protocols.

The cricketer had released a statement that read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank almighty for blessing with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

Geeta and Harbhajan got married in 2015. They are now parents to two children.

