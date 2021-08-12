PHOTOS: Heartthrob Shahid Kapoor keeps it casual as he gets papped in ‘dream city’

One is unlikely to be unaware of who is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in Mumbai. He was seen outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. The Jab We Met actor was seen donning a cream coloured sweatshirt with light brown trousers. Shahid adhered to all COVID-19 norms as he stepped out in the city. The actor is now all set to make his digital debut. To increase his fans’ excitement, Shahid had earlier, even dropped a video mentioning that he was eagerly waiting to work with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Both will be seen in Raj Nidimoru and DK’s web series.

Meanwhile, Shahid and his wife Mira seem to be looking forward to moving into their new sea-facing house in Mumbai soon as the work is in full swing. Over the past few months, the couple has been keeping a check on the progress of their new home in the city. A few months back, Shahid and his brother Ishaan had visited the house and shared photos and videos from the gorgeous sea-facing home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. It stars him as a struggling cricketer who decides to make a comeback to cricket after a hiatus. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind.

