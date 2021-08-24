PHOTOS: Here's a sneak peek into newlyweds Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani's ‘clan’ & ‘tribe’; Can you guess it?

The past few days have been extremely magical and joyous for the Kapoor family. Anil Kapoor’s daughter, and producer and designer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August. The wedding ceremony was rather intimate, graced only by family and close friends. There was, however, a grand reception at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence, and the pictures from the same keep stunning netizens over and over again. Yesterday, Karan took to his Instagram space to share a few pictures from the day of his wedding reception, and they are absolutely beautiful.

In the photos, you can see Karan and Rhea dressed in their royal outfits – Rhea in her ivory white chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna, and Karan in a traditional light golden sherwani by designer Kunal Rawal. The newlyweds struck some regal-looking poses with each other as well as their ‘clan’, ‘tribe’ and 'family' – the Kapoors, the Boolanis, and their pet dogs. In the first and the fourth photos, we can see Karan seated in a chair, as wife Rhea stands beside him. Their pet dogs grace the frame as well. In the second photo, the newlyweds pose with the Boolani family, while in the third, all members of the Kapoor and Boolani family come together to pose as a big, happy family.

Sharing these photos, Karan wrote a rather heartwarming caption that read, “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.”

Check out Karan’s post here:

Among many love-filled comments by friends and family, Rhea’s sister and actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja reacted to the post and left sweet comments as well. While Sonam’s comment read, “So good”, Anand reiterated Karan’s words saying, “Whatever you call it, ya need one!”

