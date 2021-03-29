PHOTOS: Here's what Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's 'Sunday Funday' looked like.

On Sunday, lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went out and about to spend some quality time amidst nature and took to the gram to share a few glimpses.

and may not be the quintessential social media PDA couple, but they sure do share fun and important moments with their fans and followers on the gram. On Sunday, the lovebirds did just that as they went out and about to spend some quality time. Arjun and Malaika spent time amidst nature and took to the gram to share a few glimpses for millions of their fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun snapped Malaika as they strolled amidst a lush green lawn lined with coconut trees. The couple also witnessed a beautiful sunset and shared a picture of a stunning pond with the setting sun in the background. In the photo, Malaika can be seen walking amidst the greenery in her favourite athleisure wear.

Arjun tagged his ladylove and used the 'Sunday Funday' sticker. Malaika reposted the same with a heart emoji. Check out Malaika and Arjun's photos:

Last year, Arjun and Malaika had both tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple, however, recovered quickly. While Arjun is busy working on Bhoot Police, in a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla he dished out details about the film, his character and working with .

In February, he unveiled the release date of Bhoot Police with the poster of this much awaited film stating, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal.” Click the link below to check out Arjun's interview below.

