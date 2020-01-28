PHOTOS: Hina Khan keeps her smile intact despite looking a tad tired during the promotions of Hacked

Hina Khan is busy with the promotions of her Bollywood debut movie Hacked. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the actress was seen out and about in the promotional activities of the movie.

Hina's denim jacket featured cut out frayed ends and embellished hem with gold studded beads.

She completed her look with a pair of blue pumps. Hina sported classic silver hoop earrings and tied her hair into a ponytail. Hina smiled for the cameras. While she looked beautiful as ever, Hina looked a tad tired. Understandably, the promotions could be taking the best out of her. However, that hasn't stopped Hina from flashing her contagious smile.

Hina is making her Bollywoood debut with Hacked. The actress plays a successful businesswoman who befriends a 19-year-old boy and gets herself in trouble. The trailer promises an interesting turn of events with cyber-security and online privacy at the core of it. Earlier today, the makers released a new song from the movie. Titled as Tu Jo Milli, the song is soulful and fans are loving the new ballad. The new song comes days after Ab Na Phir Se dropped.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

