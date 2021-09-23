PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan adds quirky sunglasses to his style quotient as he arrives at Mumbai airport

Over the years, actor has not only impressed fans with his vivid on-screen roles but he has also become a major style icon in the country. Be it his airport or casual appearances, the Jodhaa Akbar actor never fails to give major fashion goals for fans to follow. Recently, Hrithik Roshan caught the attention of the shutterbugs while he arrived at the Mumbai airport. The War actor once again experimented with his casual look thereby setting another stylish example for his followers.

The Krissh star got his stylish fashion skills into play by opting for a stunning casual jacket which was topped over a plain black t-shirt. Khaki pants and black shoes rounded off the look of the star, while quirky neon sunglasses accentuated his style game. Hrithik followed COVID-19 protocols thoroughly by donning a face mask to protect himself from the contagious virus. Not only that, but he also appeared keen on maintaining social distance.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Hrithik and Tiger performed umpteen stunts and gun fights leaving fans enticed. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan drops enthralling BTS pics in his latest sleek avatar: Ready for action