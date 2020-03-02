PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan credits Ranveer Singh for offbeat OOTD; Fans calls it ‘LIT’ and notice his foot injury

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from his recent vacay. However, the War star took inspiration from Ranveer Singh for his OOTD but his fans noticed his foot injury. Check it out.

Among the hottest stars in Bollywood, always manages to leave fans gasping for breath with his uber cool looks and OOTDs. Even while the War star is on a vacay in Dubai, he has been sharing stunning clicks that have his fans drooling over them. However, his latest photos have a touch to it and fans are left scratching their heads seeing Hrithik taking the Simmba star’s fashion route. On Monday, Hrithik shared some clicks from Dubai that have left netizens in awe.

In the photos, Hrithik can be seen sporting a red tee without pants but a white towel. To complete his offbeat look, Hrithik added a cool black cap and a matching black sling bag to his look. Hrithik’s cool shades added another level of charm to his look and hence, fans couldn’t stop drooling over his unique and offbeat OOTD. However, on one of his feet, fans noticed a bandage from his leg to the ankle and hence, many wished Hrithik speedy recovery.

Hrithik captioned the photo as, “Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel .Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh.” Last night too, Hrithik shared a stunning selfie while working out at the gym and fans couldn’t help but praise the light-eyed superstar.

Meanwhile, we wonder what Ranveer would have to say on Hrithik’s OOTD. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and the film is 2019’s blockbuster. The star’s stint as Kabir in the film was loved and now, Hrithik’s fans can’t wait for the star to announce his next film. As per reports, Hrithik was approached for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan. However, reportedly, the star turned it down.

