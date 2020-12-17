PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan exudes charm in a casual outfit & funky cap as he gets snapped in the city

Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Krrish 4, has been recently spotted by the shutterbugs in Juhu and he was nailing the casual look as usual in the latest stills. Take a look.

is undoubtedly the most charming actor in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following, especially among the ladies. Fans go gaga over his looks and thus, after all, he is Bollywood’s Greek God. Apart from his good looks, Hrithik is also known for his stellar performances and of course, his impeccable dancing moves. He has several hit films to his credit like Agneepath, Mohenjo Daro, Kaabil, Super 30, Guzaarish and others. Besides, Hrithik’s style sense is also a thing among the fans and doesn’t leave a chance to make heads turn every time he steps out.

Recently, Hrithik has been spotted by the shutterbugs in Juhu. In the latest pictures, the War star was seen sitting inside his car and looking at his mobile with his earbuds on. The handsome actor was looking uber cool as he can be sporting a casual white coloured half sleeve t-shirt paired with a stole. He has also opted for a funky cap to add on to his casual look. The Bang Bang star can be seen flaunting his stubble in the pictures and his swag can certainly make the ladies go weak on their knees.

Check out the latest pictures of Hrithik Roshan here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film War along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, helmed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. According to media reports, Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Hrithik in the superhero drama.

