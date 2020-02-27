PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan is a happy soul as he clicks selfies with friends amidst work hours in Dubai

Hrithik Roshan has recently shared two pictures with his friends on his Instagram handle. Check out the pictures posted by the War actor.

Superstar is someone who does not need any introduction. The talented actor has been a heartthrob of the nation ever since he made his debut with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai back in the year 2000. Well, Hrithik’s charm hasn’t faded a bit and he can still make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks. The actor had a stellar 2019 with two of his movies, Super 30 and War being declared super hits.

The Kaabil actor is currently in Dubai for some work and has recently shared a few pictures from the exotic location on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen posing with two of his friends while enjoying the beautiful Dubai weather. The handsome hunk is seen wearing a black hoodie and flaunting a brown golf cap while clicking the selfies. He also sports a pair of cool framed shades that further compliment his entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Hrithik Roshan below:

As it has been already mentioned above, the superstar was last seen in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The action thriller has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Considered to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019, it was released on 2nd October on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As expected, War received tremendous response from the fans and film critics upon its release.

