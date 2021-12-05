PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Jacqueline Fernandez opt for casuals as they exit the airport

Celebrities are often clicked at the airport. Today, actors Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen at the airport. Both have opted for casual attire and were looking cool. Well, the pictures of Jacqueline were seen clear but the actor can be seen barely. He was clicked from very far. However, still, shutterbugs managed to click the actor wearing a mask and coming out of the airport. Both did not wave at the shutterbugs and directly head to their cars.

Jacqueline was seen wearing a light brown colour attire. She kept her makeup very light. To note, the actress has been grabbing headlines after the reports come in that she had received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. A report by NDTV mentioned that the gifts questions include a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents is reported to be around 10 crore. Recently, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek went viral.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Ram Setu. Coming to Hrithik, the actor has been keeping himself busy in shooting.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is an aerial action film that is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster that stars Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan.

