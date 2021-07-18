PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif opt for a casual look at ‘ZNMD’ producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s residence

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif clicked by the shutterbugs at producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s house. Scroll further to see the pictures.

and starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently completed 10 years of release. The venture was produced by Excel Entertainment which is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were spotted by the member of the paparazzi as they respectively came to the parking lot of Ritesh Sidhwani’s apartment upon leaving. Hrithik could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with brown cargo pants along with a black face mask. Katrina on the other hand was wearing a printed dress with a brown bag.

Hrithik Roshan in a recent conversation with TOI spoke about how few of his friends thought that participating in ZNMD was a mistake considering that the film was not serving his star imagery. He shared that he knew that the film was the opposite of what was the general rule back then and hence, it 'empowered him.' Hrithik said, "It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."

Hrithik further said, “I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier. I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars.”

