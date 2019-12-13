Hrithik Roshan keeps it casual as he strikes a pose donning cool shades; View Pics

On Friday afternoon, Hrithik was snapped in the city. He was donning a grey t-shirt with a checkered cool shirt and grey denim.

, who was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff, has had a great 2019 with two amazing hit films- Super 30 and War. Often Hrithik steps out in complete style when he heads to the airport or to events and his suave looks are loved by all his fans. Recently, Hrithik was snapped post a meeting giving us all style goals. He rounded off his OOTD with a cool smile as he posed for the photographers' post his meeting.

On Friday afternoon, Hrithik was snapped in the city. He was donning a grey t-shirt with a checkered cool shirt and grey denim. He paired his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. The actor was looking breathtaking showing off his killer smile while being snapped by the paparazzi. The actor had just got down from his car when the paps spotted him. The actor was folding his shirt's sleeves while being clicked by the photographers. Hrithik's uber-cool look will for sure steal some limelight.

On the work front, in War, fans loved Hrithik’s action and camaraderie with Tiger Shroff. The film’s stunts were the USP and fans loved seeing Tiger and Hrithik together. As per reports, Hrithik was approached for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. However, as per the latest updates, the actor might have turned down the offer. Fans are waiting for the star to announce his next project. Hrithik has not yet announced anything about his next project. But the actor has been winning hearts with his appearances.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

