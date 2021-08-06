PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan opts for grey hues as he arrives at the airport with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Actor is one amongst the top celebrities in the Bollywood film fraternity. The Krrish star has not only impressed fans with his vivid on-screen roles but, over the years, he has also become a major style icon in the country. Be it his airport or casual appearances, the Jodhaa Akbar actor never fails to give major fashion goals to fans. Recently, Hrithik Roshan caught the attention of the shutterbugs while he arrived at the airport. The War actor wasn’t alone, he was accompanied by his two munchkins Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

While father Hrithik got his stylish fashion skills into play by opting for stunning grey hues. On the other hand, his sons were seen twinning and winning in matching white ensembles. Hrithik and his sons followed COVID-19 protocols thoroughly and donned face masks to protect themselves from the contagious virus. Not only that, but all three were also keen on maintaining social distancing.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Hrithik and Tiger performed umpteen stunts and gun fights leaving fans enticed. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

