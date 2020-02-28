PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan rocks sporty look as he chills on his vacay; Tiger Shroff calls him ‘the storm’

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying a vacay in Dubai with his team. On Friday, the dapper star shared stunning clicks while chilling on his holiday and War co-actor Tiger Shroff was totally smitten by his look. Check it out.

If there is one actor in Bollywood whose looks have put him in the list of sexiest actors in the world time and again, it is none other than War star . The handsome actor is also one of the most talented stars we have and Hrithik has proved his mettle with several films in the past 20 years of his career. With his last two films, War and Super 30, fans got to see him as the handsome Kabir and also as the simpleton Bihari teacher.

Currently, Hrithik is enjoying a vacay in Dubai with his team and has been on a spree of sharing photos from the same. On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share some recent clicks from his holiday. And his photos seem to leave War co-actor Tiger Shroff in complete awe. In the photos, Hrithik can be seen slaying in a sleeveless sporty hoodie with white track pants and sneakers. Adding to his look, the War actor added a beret along with cool sunglasses.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan enjoys downtime in Dubai as die hard fans go gaga over his latest pictures; Check it out)

Hrithik captioned his photos as, “Looking for the storm. Meanwhile Enjoy the calm #staycurious #keepexploring #letlovelead.” Tiger couldn’t resist from commenting on Hrithik’s look and wrote, “You are the storm,” with thunder and fire emoticons.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger and Hrithik were last seen together in War and it broke box office records of 2019. Since then, fans have been waiting for an announcement from the superstar. However, Hrithik hasn’t made any official announcement about his next. Reportedly, Hrithik was approached for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan. However, the handsome star may have turned it down.

Credits :Instagram

Read More