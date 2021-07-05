PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan shares gorgeous monochromatic ‘post pack up shot’; Check out Sussanne Khan’s reaction

Hrithik Roshan shared swooning pictures on Instagram. Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan amongst others who commented. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

Superstar , who was last seen gracing the silver screen in the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’ along with Tiger Shroff recently took to Twitter and made headlines with Krrish 4 announcement. Hrithik announced that his blockbuster franchise will be returning with a fourth installment. According to reports, the film will have an element of time travel in the narrative and it will reportedly bring back Jaadu in the franchise. Other than Krrish, Hrithik has not announced his next venture out though fans are waiting with bated breath to see the superstar on screen.

Hrithik Roshan on Monday took to Instagram and shared some breathtaking pictures clicked by Avinash Gowariker. The monochromatic pictures have Hrithik Roshan looking as handsome as he does. Many of his fans took to the comment section and praised the star for his tremendous looks and complimented the pictures. Zayed Khan took to comment section and complimented Hrithik by writing, “Perfect as always”. Sussanne Khan’s reaction to the pictures took the cake as she commented by writing, “Killaaahh” along with several clap emojis. Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments.

Take a look at the post:

Hrithik Roshan is known to be a star who often takes risks with off-the-beat narratives. Prior to War, which ended up being a huge success for him, Hrithik starred in the biopic of a teacher from Bihar Anand Kumar in a film titled ‘Super 30’. He delivered a strong performance in the film and completely submerged himself into the role without any trace of superstardom.

Also Read| Zayed Khan thanks 'mentor' Hrithik Roshan for pushing him to become the fittest version of himself

Share your comment ×