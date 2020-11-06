  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh keep it casual as they go out and about in the city

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh recently got snapped in the city. Take a look at the pictures.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: November 6, 2020 05:44 pm
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh keep it casual as they go out and about in the city
B-Town celebrities and the star kids are often clicked by shutterbugs in the city. Be it any occasion, starry bash or a casual outing, paparazzi leave no opportunity to get their glimpses. Recently, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. The actress was clicked as she got out of the car. The star kid was seen sitting inside the car. The Betaab star happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Ibrahim opted for a casual outfit as he was seen sporting a black t-shirt. Amrita was also clicked at her casual best. Both sported masks for safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, this is not the first time when the mother-son duo was spotted in the city. Amrita and Ibrahim are often clicked together. Talking about Ibrahim, the star kid doesn't seem to mind the attention as he often smiles and waves at the photographers.

Check out the pictures below:

There is no denying that Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He is adored for being charming and his good looks. It is being said that the dashing star kid might make his Bollywood debut soon. Few days ago, Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city alongside brother Ibrahim to visit father Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The stunner looked beautiful in her white coloured ethnic outfit and hair left open. On the other hand, her brother was clicked in a more cool and casual avatar. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

