PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan is a happy lad as he strikes a pose with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

While Bollywood will soon be getting a bunch of whole new actors, some others are getting ready for their big screen debut. In the next one year, we're most likely to see the likes of Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan making their debut with interesting projects. Another star kid, who is on his way to step foot in the Hindi film industry, is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Following in his family's footsteps, Ibrahim is gearing up to take on a project and start work.

Currently, he has been assisting Karan Johar on his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ibrahim has been on set as an assistant director and several glimpses of the star kid with the film's crew has surfaced on social media. Thanks to Ibrahim's fans, they make sure to keep a keen eye out for his photos and videos.

Over the weekend, a bunch of new photos of Ibrahim and RRKPK crew were shared on Instagram by one crew member named Lenn. In the pictures, Ibrahim and the rest of the crew can be seen smiling and striking a pose. In fact, the crew also went a bit filmy and struck the 'happy family K3G pose'.

Take a look at Ibrahim's photos with his crew:

Ranveer and Alia starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been in the making since last year. The cast and crew have filmed for almost three months in Mumbai and Delhi.

Recently, Karan had announced the film's release date as 10 February, 2023. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the family drama will also see Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shaba Azmi on the big screen.

