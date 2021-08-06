PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in casuals as he gets snapped; Is that a film script in his hand?

’s son has already created a lot of buzz in the industry. He is one of the most famous star kids who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has not made his acting debut yet but the speculations regarding the same are on. However, he and Sara Ali Khan are also considered as one of the coolest siblings. They often share videos and pictures on social media and grab all attention. Today, he was spotted in the city.

Ibrahim looked dapper in casuals. He was wearing a white shirt and completed his look with black denim. He was seen coming out of a building and was holding a folder that looked like a script. He did not pose for the shutterbugs and directly made his way to the car. The star kid is already doing modeling for designers like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He had also appeared on a magazine cover with his sister.

Sara is already one of the most popular actresses in the industry. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that his son wants to make a career in acting. “He should the industry and we are always there to support him,” he was quoted saying.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Apart from this, he loves playing football. Every Sunday, he is seen playing with and other actors. He also enjoys cricket, cycling, and other games. Reportedly, he was also keen on playing professionally.

Also Read: Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan's psychedelic themed 20th birthday party; See Pics