PHOTOS: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable as she is all set to jet off with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Today, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was spotted with mommy Soha Ali Khan and daddy Kunal Kemmu at the airport. The little kid was donning a grey top with green tights.

After and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kid Taimur Ali Khan, the second famous kid in B-town is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The little kid looks adorable. Just like cousin Taimur, the kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. We saw her dress up in a Halloween costume, celebrate Children's Day with daddy Kunal, chant the Gayatri Mantra and much more where the took away the cake with her cuteness!

Today, Inaaya was spotted with mommy Soha and daddy Kunal at the airport. The little kid was donning a grey top with green tights. She paired her look with cute cartoon character shoes. The little munchkin was on Soha's arms at the airport. Soha looked gorgeous in a blue coloured top with white hearts on it and a jegging. Kunal, on the other hand, was donning a blue coloured hoodie with blue coloured pants. The family was jetting off somewhere for the Christmas holidays.

(Also Read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks cute as a button in this family pic with Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan; Check it out)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017. They have been sharing photos with the kid on their Instagram posts. On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with , , Sanjay Dutt, Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and . He will be seen in Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Anila Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on 14th February 2020.

Check out the pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More