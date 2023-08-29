PHOTOS: Inside K3G star Malvika Raaj's bachelorette in Thailand with fiancé Pranav Bagga and friends

Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in the Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, is preparing to tie the knot soon. She recently posted photos from her romantic engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga in Cappadocia, Turkey. Ahead of their wedding, love birds Malvika and Pranav went on a pre-wedding celebration to Phuket, Thailand, with their close friends and family.

Malvika Raaj and beau Pranav Bagga’s pre-wedding celebration at Phuket

As Malvika Raaj is soon going to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Pranav Bagga, the duo recently shared pictures and videos from their bachelorette at Phuket. Both Malvika and Pranav can be seen enjoying their pool party with their friends and close ones. SEE THE PICTURES HERE:

Malvika Raaj’s dreamy engagement in Turkey

Recently, Malvika shared pictures of her engagement with Pranav in Turkey. Pranav proposed to Malvika while they were in Cappadocia, Turkey. The pictures they shared looked no less than dreamy. In the photos, Malvika is wearing an elegant white gown with minimal accessories and makeup. Her hair is open, and she has a beautiful glow on her face. Her partner, Pranav, is also dressed in white to match her. The first picture captures Pranav kissing Malvika's forehead, and in the second one, he is kneeling down to propose to her. The third and fourth pictures show them enjoying their special moment together. The hot air balloons, the location, and the decoration add an extra charm to their moment.

Sharing the pictures, Malvika also penned a heartfelt note that read, “Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin' strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou,” concluding it with a red heart and ring emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

As soon as she shared the pictures, the comment section got flooded with red heart emojis, fire emojis, and heart eye emojis. There were also comments from celebrities like Sooraj Pancholi who wrote, “Finally!”. Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji commented, “Congratssss,” along with adding a double heart emoji. Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree also commented, “Congratulations,” along with a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: K3G star Malvika Raaj reveals her BF Pranav Bagga kept their engagement a 'surprise till the very end'