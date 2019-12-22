PHOTOS: Ira Khan channels her inner Sona Mohapatra but addresses her as 'aunty'; The singer reacts

Ira Khan channels her inner Sona Mohapatra as she dons a black skirt & twirls in her latest post.

Ira Khan is basking in the glory of her directorial debut Medea. Shows of her play kickstarted this December in Mumbai. The young starlet has planned to take her play across cities in India and is currently prepping for the same. The star kid chose a different route for herself, not being launched by superstar daddy . She prefers staying behind the celluloid and seeks interest in direction. Ira is stirring up a storm on the internet with her breathtaking pictures these days. Her recent post channels her inner Sona Mohapatra as she dons a black skirt with a golden top and twirls her heart out.

As mentioned in her caption, Ira seeks inspiration from singer Sona Mohapatra. “Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty No nerves.” read Ira's caption. Sona Mohapatra responded calling her "fearless & free". However, she asked her to call her Maasi instead. Ira insisted on addressing her as 'aunty' but the latter goes by her preferred Desi choice. Check out their conversation:

Ira looked super sassy in the picture as she opted for a golden blouse with a net skirt and clubbed up her outfit with long boots. Unique and unconventional, Ira made a style statement and set her Instafam commenting with heart emojis.

On the professional front, Ira's directorial debut Medea has already been premiered in Mumbai. Bollywood actress Hazel Keech has been roped in to play the lead role in the Greek play.

