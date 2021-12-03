PHOTOS: Isabelle Kaif spotted in causals ahead of sister Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Well, the entertainment section is buzzed with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding news. The marriage is taking all the limelight and making fans more excited to see the final look of bride and groom. The couple kept their dating under wraps for a long time. Today, in the morning the actress was spotted in black casuals outside the gym. She did not wave at the shutterbugs. To note, the marriage will take place in Rajasthan and the preparation is going in full swing. And today in the evening her sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted in casuals.

The star actress was seen wearing a simple olive green colour T-shirt paired with distressed jeans. She was carrying a backpack and did not wear any makeup. Her simple looks were winning the whole attire. She even poses for the shutterbugs with a smile. Later, Isabelle was seen hiring an auto-rickshaw. She was spotted outside a clinic. It is reported that her sister Katrina is getting married to Vicky on December 9. The family has started the wedding shopping.

As per the reports, the couple will be doing a court marriage first under a special act. It is not clear when they will be doing it. On Diwali, the Roka ceremony was done in the presence of the family members.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Vicky was last seen Sardar Udham. The film was released on the digital platform on October 16. Reportedly, he and Sara Ali Khan have been roped in for the next film. There is no official confirmation on this.

