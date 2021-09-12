PHOTOS: It's a working Sunday for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she gets snapped leaving for shoot.

Be it a weekend or a week day, actors and the film industry work round the clock. Right from shooting for films to wrapping up one day commercials, actors are often a busy lot. Kareena Kapoor Khan proved the same on Sunday as the actress was spotted out and about on early Sunday morning. It was a 'No Siesta Sunday' for the actress as she was snapped exiting her residence.

Kareena dished out boss lady vibes as the paparazzi snapped her with her morning cup of coffee. In the photos, Kareena can be seen heading towards her car as she is busy on her phone. In one hand, the actress can be seen holding her phone and a coffee mug in the other.

For her busy day, Kareena wore a pair of black tights and paired that with a graphic Gucci tee. She was all about business as she wore comfortable shoes, tied her hair into a pony and donned sunglasses as she headed out. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos below:

The actress dropped a glimpse of Ganpati celebrations that took place at their residence on Friday -- the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Kareena had shared cute family photos with Saif and Taimur and captioned it, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

