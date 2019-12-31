Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to gear up for 2020 by learning some 'Great ski lesson'

Jacqueline is all geared up to enter 2020. The actress has been learning some great ski lessons and having a gala time with her mother and friends.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a true blue diva and thanks to social media, she often shares candid selfies and workout videos for her fans. She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her photos and videos. On Christmas, the Race 3 actress posted a series of sun-kissed selfies wherein she looks resplendent on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas…”

And now Jacqueline is all geared up to enter 2020. The actress has been learning some great ski lessons and having a gala time with her mother and friends. Jackie has posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story of her skiing in the snow and having a great time. In some photos, the actress is donning a purple coloured winter jacket and a helmet and is enjoying in the snow while in some photos she is posing for the camera while her mom is clicking her. Sharing a post on her Instagram account, Jacqueline wrote, "Great ski lesson with @fabioush gearing up for 2020!!" with some heart emoji.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput and is all geared up to star opposite John Abraham in Attack. The movie also stars Rakul Preet. Jacqueline even confirmed that she will start shooting for the film in January 2020. Besides Attack, Jacqueline will also be seen in Kick 2 opposite . She was also the lead actress in Kick. Talking about Attack, Jackie said that it’s a fantastic film and script. She is coming together again with John after Housefull 2 and Dishoom.

