PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz make for a perfect pair at the sets of their music video

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures from the sets of their new music video have become viral on social media. Check out the pictures.

Asim Riaz has been creating a lot of headlines ever since reports about the Bigg Boss 13 runner up’s collaboration with Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez started doing rounds on social media. And the best part is that both Jacqueline and Asim have spilled the beans about the music video in which they will be featuring together. The Race actress initially shared a boomerang video on Instagram after which Asim also shared a video of himself doing a moonwalk.

As we speak of this, fans can rejoice again as there are a few pictures from the sets of their music video which have become viral on social media. Asim can be seen suited up in white with Jacqueline by his side. Needless to say, the actress looks stunning in a pink-colored lehenga saree teamed up with a blue and golden colored blouse. She also wears certain accessories that further make her look stunning in this traditional avatar.

Check out the pictures of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets below:

One thing is for sure, that their fresh on-screen chemistry will do wonders and win the hearts of audiences. Not much is known about the music video apart from the fact that it is supposedly going to be a Holi song. From what can be figured out after having a look at the sets is that it will be based against some royal backdrop as one can see a few background dancers including Jacqueline holding swords in their hands.

