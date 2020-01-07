PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez indulging in self care at her residence is all of us

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen indulging in self - care. Check out her latest Instagram post.

The stunning diva Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry in current times. The Sri Lankan beauty made her debut with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009 post which there was ono looking back for her. Jacky, as she is fondly called by her fans, has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time, courtesy her outstanding performances in all her movies.

Jacqueline is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is going on in her life. Recently, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting at home and indulging in self – care. We can definitely figure out after looking at the pictures that Race 3 actress is quite relaxed and happy. Well, who does not love to relax after a busy day right?

Check out the latest pictures shared by Jacqueline Fernandez below:

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the movie Race 3 co – starring , Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. The actress also made a special appearance in a song of Saaho wherein she was seen romancing Baahubali actor Prabhas. Jacqueline will be collaborating with Salman Khan again for Kick 2 much to the excitement of the fans. Her on – screen chemistry with the superstar in Kick was loved by the audiences and the same has been now expected from the movie’s sequel.

