PHOTOS: Jahnvi Kapoor dons white but matches her bag with Ishaan Khatter's shirt at Zoya's Christmas bash

Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party. The duo dressed poles apart.

It is raining Christmas parties in Bollywood this week. Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan and hosted a star-studded Christmas party that saw , , Sara Ali Khan, and among many others in attendance. Earlier today, Kareena, Saif, Alia, Ranbir, and other Kapoors came together for their annual Christmas lunch. Now, several Bollywood stars have stepped out to attend Zoya Akhtar's bash. While Karan was spotted making his way to the director's home, the paparazzi also caught Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter making their way to the party.

The Dhadak star was seen keeping things casual. The actress, who just wrapped the filming of Dostana 2, was seen wearing a white kurta and a pair of denim jeans for the party. While her ensemble was simple, Janhvi managed to grab a colourful printed bag for the party. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi as she made her way to the get-together.

Soon after, Janhvi's Dhadak co-star Ishaan was spotted making his way to the party. The heartthrob was in the mood to experiment as he stepped out wearing a colourful printed shirt with a pair of blue jeans. While the Dhadak stars dressed poles apart for the party, we noticed that at least Janhvi's bag matched Ishaan's vibrant mood. Check out the photos below:

Apart from Ishaan and Janhvi, the party was also attended by , Diya Mirza, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor on Ishaan Khatter: He has the purest heart and the dreamiest eyes

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More