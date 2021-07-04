PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F step out in comfy attire as they get papped in different cities

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F were clicked by the shutterbugs at different locations.

Bollywood celebrities are now being spotted at different locations in the city. After the lockdown restrictions have been eased down, they are now making an appearance in the public more often. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, , and many others have been clicked by the shutterbugs. Some have also resumed their shootings. Earlier in the day, was spotted at the sets of Pathan. Today Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F were spotted by the shutterbugs. They were seen in comfortable yet stylish clothes.

Clad in white shorts and a white top, Janhvi was spotted in Bandra. She was in a hurry and did not wave at the cameraperson. She was also wearing a pink mask adhering to COVID 19 rules. The actress kept her hair open and completed her look by wearing a black sneaker. She was last seen in horror-comedy film titled Roohi. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead role. She will be next seen in the film Good Luck Jerry.

The shooting of the film has been completed. The major portion has been shot in Punjab. She was recently clicked with her sister while coming out of the gym. The sisters were also trending on social media.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Actress Alaya F was also spotted at Chandigarh airport. She smiled while coming out of the airport. She also removed her mask after shutterbugs insisted. The actress was wearing a black colour crop top and black track pants. She kept her makeup to minimalistic. She is here for a film shooting which is yet to be announced.

