PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday step out in casuals as both get papped outside a clinic

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday stepped out in the city to visit a clinic. Check out their pictures.
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday step out in casuals as both get papped outside a clinic
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the success of her recent release Roohi which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The actress' performance in the film has been appreciated a lot. The film released on March 11, 2021. Janhvi Kapoor has already wrapped up the shooting of her next film Good Luck Jerry. As the film shooting has been stopped owing to the Coronavirus, actors are opting to stay indoors. However, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city today outside a clinic.

She was seen wearing a pink coloured dress as she made her way to the building. The actress was also wearing a mask and kept her hair open. Janhvi was clicked from a distance by the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was also spotted outside a clinic with her mother Bhavana Panday. Both mother and daughter were seen wearing masks and did not pose for the shutterbugs. Ananya Panday kept it simple in a white t-shirt and pink track pants. The actress’ hair was tied in a bun.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her next film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Liger with South star Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor's pictures here:

