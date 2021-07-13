PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in athleisure as they step out in the city

Janhvi and Khushi were clicked at different locations in the city. The actress was last seen in the film Roohi.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister always give us major sibling goals. They share a very close bond as was seen in a recent video which was shared by the actress on her official Instagram handle. It’s a known fact both sister loves doing exercise and recently they have been spotted regularly together in the gym. Today, again the sisters were clicked by the shutterbugs but at different locations. Both rocked the athleisure wear like a pro.

The Roohi actress was seen wearing blue colour track pants and paired it with a blue crop top. She was also wearing a sheer jacket and wore a pink mask. But today she was clicked while coming out of a restaurant. The actress did not wave at the camera and make her way to the car. The actress kept her hair open and fans were also seen taking her pictures. Her sister was clicked at a different location. She was waved at the shutterbugs while sitting in the car.

The star kid was wearing blue denim and a white top. She completed her look with white shoes and carried a black handbag.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a horror comedy that also starred Raj Kummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has also completed the shooting of her next film Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 in her kitty. It is reported that her sister is also preparing for her Bollywood debut.

